Sean Payton Is Reportedly Keeping A Close Eye On Two Teams

Sean Payton has his eye on a pair of intriguing NFL head coach jobs, but there’s one problem …

Both are currently filled.

Payton reportedly would have interest in both the Los Angeles Chargers or Arizona Cardinals if either job opened up, according to an ESPN report.

The reason is simple, and obvious: both places have established quarterbacks already in place with Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert.

Sean Payton is already eying an NFL return. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images).

Sean Payton interested in Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert

Payton reportedly prefers the Chargers’ gig, and is willing to “wait that one out.” Brandon Staley is currently in the middle of his second season in LA, and the team has largely underwhelmed thus far.

The Chargers missed the playoffs last season on the final day, and they sit at 5-5 through 10 games this year while dealing with a rash of injuries. Herbert was excellent in his first year under Staley, throwing for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Frankly, that job appears less likely to open up, barring a disaster down the stretch (which also isn’t out the question, especially given the history). The Cardinals gig, however, bears watching.

Arizona has disappointed this season, Kyler Murray continues to deal with nagging injuries, and the team sits at 4-7 and outside the playoff picture. The team signed Murray to a massive extension over the offseason, so they’re clearly committed to the young QB.

Kingsbury, on the other hand, could very well be on the hot seat. He’s 28-31-1 in 3+ seasons, has yet to make the playoffs, and there have already been some contentious moments this season between him and Murray.

The Cardinals, at least on paper, have the weapons and the QB that could fit what Payton wants to do. If they were to make a change, it certainly sounds like the former Super Bowl-winning coach would listen.