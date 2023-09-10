Sean Payton Fails Surprise Onside Kick In First Minute As Broncos HC

Videos by OutKick

Sean Payton is all about making a statement. Sunday’s first game as Denver Broncos head coach was no different.

To kickstart off the Broncos’ “reboot” season, Payton started the year and his tenure as HC with an onside side against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

It was ambitious, to say the least.

DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Sean Payton looks on prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field At Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

At first it appeared as if the Broncos pulled off the stunt play.

Sadly, it was nullified with an “illegal touching” penalty, which set LV up with more than favorable positioning for a score. And the Raiders did score.

Successful onside kick or not, the Denver Broncos look ready to play.

Payton famously started the second half of Super Bowl XLIV with an onside kick: a momentum-changing move for the eventual champion New Orleans Saints.

Will this onside kick have a similar effect on the downtrodden Broncos? Payton certainly hopes so.

The Broncos can’t have a worse Week 1 performance than last year’s clock management disaster, so it’s all uphill from here.