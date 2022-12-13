Sean Payton Compliments Drew Brees’ Big Feet While Shutting Down Tua Tagovailoa Comparison

Many have lauded Drew Brees as a good comparison for Tua Tagovailoa based solely on the fact that the two are undersized quarterbacks. Brees’ former head coach, Sean Payton, doesn’t necessarily agree with the comparison, not because of arm strength or the ability to hit an open receiver, but because Brees has a special set of feet.

After witnessing Tagovailoa struggle mightily against the Los Angels Chargers on Sunday, Payton joined ‘The Herd With Colin Cowherd’ and the two both agreed that comparing Brees to Tua was “unfair.”

Instead of talking about Brees’ many accolades, Payton elected to go on a bit of a rant about Brees’ feet.

“Drew was a phenomenal foot athlete,” Payton began. “He was size 13 feet. He had huge hands. He could vertically go up and dunk a basketball right underneath the basket. He beat Andy Roddick in youth tennis when he was 13.”

"I don't know if that's my comp for Tua."



Sean Payton, A Big Foot Guy

I’m not sure how having giant feet or beating Andy Roddick as a 13-year-old has anything to do with comparing Brees to Tagovailoa. We’ll just have to take Payton’s word for it given the fact he’s a Super Bowl-winning head football coach that watched Brees up close for years.

Speaking of feet, Tagovailoa seems to have pretty good footwork as well, just like any other quarterback who has had any success in the NFL.

He may not be walking around with a size 13 shoe on, however, which could be a cause for concern.

