Sean Payton Sets Four Quirky Rules For Players Who Are Not Playing During Preseason

Videos by OutKick

Sean Payton is not messing around when it comes to the new era of Broncos football. The culture is undergoing sweeping change that includes a unique set of rules for the preseason.

Payton, in his first year as head coach in Denver, will coach his first game with the organization on Friday against the Arizona Cardinals. He has yet to release an exact plan for how he will use his starters, but history shows that the first team won’t see much time on the field, if any at all.

Regardless of whether guys like Russell Wilson, Jerry Jeudy and Pat Surtain get in the game or not, they will be required to follow a very specific set of protocols once their day is done (if it ever begins). Payton laid out his team-wide mandate during his media availability at training camp on Monday.

Sean Payton has four rules for his NFL players after they come out of the game:

Players must take off their uniforms after they are done playing. They are not allowed to wear sunglasses. Bucket hats (or as Payton called them: Gilligan hats) are strictly forbidden. Players, regardless of status, are not allowed to take interviews during the game.

No further explanation was given in regard to the reasons for his rules.

They are set. They are canon.

To be fair, Payton was speaking more holistically with his comments.

He did not explicitly state that he told the Broncos that they cannot wear bucket hats or sunglasses, but made it pretty clear as to what he does not want to see. Players can read between the lines.

New coach, new day — Episode 105:



Broncos' Sean Payton Monday on what he doesn't like in preseason:



“I don’t want to see 10 guys on the field, uniforms off after we’re done playing, sunglasses, Gilligan hats on, interviews during the game, that’s what I don’t want to see.’’ — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) August 7, 2023

Arizona and Denver will kick off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday. Beyond the storylines surrounding Russell Wilson and the new-look team, it will be interesting to watch how players conduct themselves on the sidelines under the new rules.