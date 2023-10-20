UFC Star Sean O’Malley Hits A Bong In Training Hype Video

Videos by OutKick

Sean O’Malley continues to prove he’s gold for the UFC.

O’Malley is currently the bantamweight champion after defeating Aljamain Sterling back in August, and that’s great for the UFC.

Dana White needs Sean O’Malley front and center and winning because the man moves the needle in a way very few athletes do.

That includes hitting a bong while filming a hype video.

Sean O’Malley is a major gift to the UFC. The current bantamweight champion knows how to generate attention. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Sean O’Malley rips bong in hype video.

O’Malley appears ready to fight whoever wants a piece…..even if he has a little bit of weed in his system as of Thursday night.

The rising UFC sensation shared a video of him ripping the bong and hitting some punching pads being held by a guy on the back of a moped.

“Ready for whatever. Ready for whoever,” O’Malley wrote to his X followers on the video, which already has 2.8 million views. Give it a watch below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Ready for whatever. Ready for whoever. pic.twitter.com/j7C4q4Lu4S — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 19, 2023

O’Malley continues to be a star.

Now, would I recommend hitting a bong before needing to workout? No, because your lungs probably wouldn’t be grateful for that.

I’m also not a UFC champion. So, what the hell do I know when it comes to what works and what doesn’t?

The man can fight. Not only can he fight, but he’s one of the best fighters in the entire UFC. The man is a dog, and you don’t want any piece of that. You definitely don’t want any piece of Sean O’Malley – whether he’s high or not.

Whether it’s talking about being in an open relationship with his wife (read all about it here), kicking butt in the octagon or ripping a bong, Sean O’Malley only has one speed: cranked up to 100. The man is a gift to the UFC, and there’s no doubt Dana White loves the dude.