Sean McVay: Yes, Of Course, I Want OBJ Back With Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn right ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win. He also suffered a torn right ACL in 2020.

So is it any wonder that he remains a free agent?

Yes, Beckham is extremely talented — but he may also be extremely talented with scrambled eggs for a knee. Still, Rams coach Sean McVay didn’t hesitate when asked if he would like to see Beckham return.

“Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team,” McVay said on the Rich Eisen Show, via Coral Smith of NFL.com. “He’s a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He’s a great teammate. Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams.”

Beckham arrived in November after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns. He almost instantly meshed with quarterback Matthew Stafford, a far cry from his lack of chemistry with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland.

But the Rams already made a major free agent signing at wide receiver in Allen Robinson. They are far from desperate to bring back Beckham, who is expected to miss at least the first two months of the season. And there’s no telling if he’ll be anything close to the same once he does take the field again.

One torn ACL is one thing. Two is quite another.

But McVay is saying all the right things just in case. You can’t blame him. But don’t kid yourself, if the Rams really wanted OBJ back that badly, he’d already be there. What McVay actually means is what the entire LA organization is likely thinking: It’d be great to have OBJ back, but it will have to be at the right price.