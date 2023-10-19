Sean McVay Won’t Miss Rams Game Because Unborn Son ‘Knows Better Than To Come During A Game’

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has a lot on his plate these days. Not only is he trying to help his Rams weasel their way into a wild-card spot, he’s expecting the birth of his son.

The Rams’ coach’s wife Veronika Khomyn is due to give birth sometime this month which left many wondering if the coach would be forced to miss a game.

On Wednesday, McVay said that this wouldn’t happen and joked that Baby McVay knows better than to get in the way of his old man’s day job.

“My wife’s doing great. I think there was a lot made about me missing a game. I’m not gonna miss a game. My son knows better than to come during a game,” McVay said.

He’s kidding, of course, but that is a football coach’s answer through and through. The second you’re born into a football family, you know not to mess with gameday.

“Everything is kind of on schedule for what we had planned and do not see that interfering with anything as it relates football-wise,” McVay said.

Still, as is the cast for situations like this, he threw in the caveat that this was barring anything “unforeseen.”

The Los Angeles Rams probably want Sean McVay on the sidelines every week as much as he wants to be there. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rams Want McVay On The Sidelines With Possible Wild-Card Spot In The Cards

There was speculation that McVay might miss the team’s Week 6 game against the Cardinals, but obviously, nothing happened on the baby front, and he was on the sidelines for the team’s 26-9 win.

You can understand why McVay’s preference — and by extension the Rams’ — would be for him to be on the sidelines if at all possible. At the moment, the team is very much in the wild-card picture. Even as the 49ers scampered off down the road and look primed to breeze to a division title, the Seahawks and Rams could find themselves duking it out for one of the wild-card spots.

The team is currently sitting in the final wild card spot in the NFC, but they’ll need to keep winning if they want to be there come January.

Making the postseason would mark a significant turnaround from the 2022 season in which the Rams experienced a nightmare of a Super Bowl hangover.

The Rams host the Steelers this weekend and will travel to Arlington the following week to face off against the Cowboys.

