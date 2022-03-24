Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Puts The Kibosh On Being Traded To Kansas City

The Chiefs officially dealt Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins Wednesday, and now Kansas City suddenly has a big opening to fill.

Even with JuJu Smith-Schuster now in the fold, it’s likely that the Chiefs will aggressively search for a Hill replacement. The Seahawks seem to be in rebuild mode, as they recently traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos and released linebacker Bobby Wagner. So Kansas City reportedly called Seattle to inquire about their top wideouts.

Per Snapback Sports’ Jack Settleman, both the Chiefs and the Packers have inquired about the availability of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Settleman notes that Seattle is open to listening to offers but nothing is currently imminent.

Sources tell me the Packers and Chiefs have inquired about DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett’s availability.



At just 24 years old and entering the final year of his rookie deal, Metcalf would appear to be the prize. In just three seasons in Seattle, Metcalf has hauled in 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns, earning him a Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

But after a Chiefs fan tagged him on Twitter with the caption “@dkm14 the door is open in kc!,” Metcalf quickly put the kibosh on going to Kansas City.

Better close it, heard it get cold at night 😂 https://t.co/wkdg2FG6nZ — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) March 24, 2022

It indeed does get very chilly on fall and winter nights in Kansas City, and sources tell me that the same is true in Green Bay. So if Metcalf does in fact become available on the trade market, look for a buyer to come from out west or down south — if Metcalf has his way.

