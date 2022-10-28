Seahawks Will Cover at Home Against Giants

Giants vs. Seahawks 4:25 ET

Cross-country trips are hard on football teams. Going from West to East would seem worse to me than the other journey, but it seems like there are always surprises in these games. On Sunday, we get a game between the New York football Giants, and the Seattle Seahawks. I do think that there is a pretty clear edge in this game and we can play it here.

The Giants are the most shocking team in football to me. 6-1? Seriously, this same Giants team was absolutely awful last season and this year they are doing significantly better. They’ve beaten a combination of teams they probably should, like the Bears and Jacksonville, but they also pulled out games against the Packers and Ravens. Their defense is their focal point right now and playing phenomenally. When your defense is stopping the other team, it makes your field position that much better. Their offense still isn’t something people really need to fear. They average roughly the same amount of rushing yardage as they do through their passing game. Their offense is also averaging fewer yards per game than their defense is allowing.

Seattle is another team that I’m shocked to see doing this well, but I don’t think they are quite as surprising as the Giants. I wouldn’t consider Seattle a high-powered offense, but man they are putting up numbers on just about everyone. At home, Seattle has one of the biggest advantages of any team in football. Geno Smith looks like a competent quarterback. Their defense isn’t amazing anymore, but they have looked a little better in the past two weeks. At home, they are allowing just 16, 27, and 9 points in the three games. They did have to travel last week, but it was just a short flight down to Los Angeles.

Perhaps the most important part of this game though is that New York has been all over the place the last few weeks. They played in London, then a home game, and then flew to Jacksonville now are flying all the way across the country. That’s a lot of mileage on a team. None of the Giants wins have been easy. I think this is one where the Seahawks might not be the better team, but they have the advantage. I’m taking the Seahawks to cover the -3 spread.

