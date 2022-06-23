Seahawks Remain Highly Interested In Trading For Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns’ ultimate dilemma lies with not having a firm backup plan for quarterback Deshaun Watson’s possible suspension with Baker Mayfield making his intentions clear on wanting to leave.

Though Cleveland voided Mayfield’s trade request, the team is aware of the growing discontent and market for QBs keen on bringing the former No. 1 overall pick.

One team looking to take Mayfield off Cleveland’s hands is Seattle. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports that the Seahawks have a high-level interest in acquiring and extending the QB.

Anderson tweeted, “I’m told the [Seattle] #Seahawks still have a high level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing.”

After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, the Seahawks are left with a dooming void at QB as backups Drew Lock and Geno Smith round off the rest of Seattle’s depth at the position.

As expressed by Cleveland’s front office, any suitors will have to swallow half of Baker’s $18 million due in the upcoming year.

With Seattle needing a bona fide starter to solidify the offense and keep stars like wide receiver DK Metcalf from considering a trade out of the rebuilding offense, the team may be desperate enough to make the call to Brown GM Andrew Berry for a trade deal. After all, Mayfield continues to be the strongest QB option available in trade talks.

Confidence between Cleveland and Mayfield splayed after the team acquired former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson and signed him to a five-year, $230 million deal.

With Mayfield, 2018’s first-overall draft pick, still feeling primed for a starter’s role, his interest has seemingly diverted from becoming Cleveland’s contingency plan to becoming a new offense’s centerpiece.

Seattle will have to pick up on the developments as San Francisco also reportedly remains interested in acquiring Mayfield, mostly to recoup some value for backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

Should Mayfield be traded to SF, he’ll have to assume the No. 2 role behind Trey Lance, or take the lead if reports of Lance’s green development require him back on the bench for added time.

