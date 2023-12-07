Pete Carroll Says Seahawks Have Talked To Jamal Adams About How Dumb It Was To Mock A Reporter’s Wife, But It Cleary Didn’t Sink In

Videos by OutKick

Last week, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams didn’t win any fans after he mocked a reporter’s wife on social media after the reporter offered a very mild critique of a blown play.

Now, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says the team has had a discussion with Adams about his ill-advised social media activity.

If you missed it, the situation started when reporter Connor Hughes shared a video of Adams getting burned on a play during the Seahawks’ Thursday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Believe it or not, Adams was thin-skinned enough to return fire with a bizarre shot at Hughes… and his wife.

Obviously, Adams outed himself as not a particularly pleasant guy and quickly pulled the tweet down. He even went on to call another reporter “Mr. Potato Head” in a subsequent tweet.

According to Daily Mail, Adams also liked a tweet from ex-NFler Justin Tuck about how soft the league had gotten.

That came shortly after he fired his initial shot at Hughes and everyone started ripping on him.

Interesting timing for sure.

However, while he pulled the tweet mocking Hughes’ wife, the damage was already done, and his team gave him a talking-to.

The Team Talked To Adams… But He Didn’t Listen

“We’ve already addressed it with him,” Carroll said on Wednesday, per USA Today. “I don’t know if it was a great decision at the time. I’m not sure about the details of it but I know that he realized that he needed to take it down.”

No, Pete, it wasn’t a great decision at the time. Or any time time, for that matter.

However, it didn’t seem like the chat with the team about him breaking the online rules of engagement really sank in. Here was what Adams said on Wednesday about the incident.

“I hate that I had to bring her into the situation, but at the end of the day, the ultimate goal was to get at him,” he said.

There you have it, folks. Adams says his trash-talking ends justified the means.

The guy just flat-out doesn’t get it. It looks like it’ll take more than a pseudo-tongue-lashing to get Jamal Adams to control himself online.

