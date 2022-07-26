Seahawks RB Chris Carson Forced To Retire Due To Neck Injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL at just 27-years-old due to an ongoing neck injury. Carson posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the team in 2018 and 2019 but has missed 17 games over the past two years with injuries.

Carson was hurt in early October of 2021 and subsequently had surgery on his neck, missing the final 13 games of last season.

As recently as last month, Carson had publicly stated that he had planned to return to football.

“Oh, we still going right now,” Carson said, via Jonathan Adams of Heavy.com. “I see myself playing until I feel like stopping. My mindset is never to give up. So, I’m staying positive like I said, and continue to fight and get back onto the field.”

Chris Carson always ran hard. ALWAYS. pic.twitter.com/ILmsqR63Tf — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) July 26, 2022

Unfortunately for Carson, he was not medically cleared to return for camp and has had a change-of-heart on his future.

The Seahawks are doing their part to help Carson financially. They will officially release him with a “failed physical designation” rather than placing him on the reserve/retired list, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

That designation will allow him to receive injury protection benefits under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement.

#Seahawks star RB Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury, sources say.



SEA will officially release him with a failed physical designation. Under the CBA, that allows Carson to receive several million in injury protection benefits. Seattle does right by him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

Carson was expected to lead the Seattle backfield this season, their first without Russell Wilson under center since 2011. He led the team in rushing in three straight years from 2018-20 before being derailed by injury last year.

Expect this year’s second-round pick Kenneth Walker III – 41st overall out of Michigan State – to get a long look in camp to prove he can be the guy. He will battle for carries with fifth-year back Rashaad Penny, who posted a career-best 749 rushing yards last season.