Seahawks Add Leonard Williams Before Trade Deadline As Giants Start Looking To Future

Good teams try to buy as the NFL trade deadline approaches, while poor teams are thinking to the future and become sellers. And that’s what we’re seeing Monday with the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

The Giants are finalizing a deal to send defensive tackle Leonard Williams to the Seahawks, a source confirmed to OutKick. Williams must pass his physical in Seattle to make the deal official.

The NFL Network was first to report the deal. The source told OutKick the Giants are getting a second-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-round pick in 2025.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Leonard Williams #99 of the New York Giants takes the field with his teammates prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Giants, Seahawks Helped By Williams Trade

And that makes sense for both teams.

The Giants, languishing with a 2-6 record and in last place in the NFC East, are looking toward the future now. And Williams likely wasn’t going to be part of that because he’s in the final year of his contract.

And based on conversations the team had with Williams’s representation before the season began, the price for keeping Williams was expected to be higher than the Giants are willing to pay. So off he goes, the Giants deciding getting something now is better than getting nothing when Williams hits free agency.

The team is going to pay a large chunk of Williams’s remaining salary this year — his base salary is $18 million paid in increments of 1/18th per game check.

So the Giants are eating the majority portion of the $10 million Williams has remaining on his current contract. And for that, they’re buying a likely low second-round pick in the next draft.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 2: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants is tackled by Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at MetLife Stadium on October 2, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Giants Eye Future, Williams Helps Seahawks Now

The Seahawks are willing to give that up because they sit atop the NFC West with a 5-2 record and are tied for the second-seed in the conference. If they maintain that spot, they would be hosting a playoff game at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks also have a defensive line void to fill. They lost Uchenna Nwosu to a pectoral injury a couple of weeks ago.

The Seahawks have been looking to shore up their defensive front since the Nwosu injury. Last week they signed Frank Clark after he was released by the Denver Broncos.

Williams is not exactly a premier pass rusher. He has only 1.5 sacks this season and has never come close to the 11.5 sacks he delivered in 2020. But he’s a good run-stop player and a good teammate in the locker room.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll ‘Always Competing’

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked about adding talent before the Tuesday 4 p.m. trade deadline on SeattleSports.com Monday.

“Always competing,” Carroll said. “We’re always competing. If there’s a chance to do something, we’re always available.”

