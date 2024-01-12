Seagull Unties Influencer’s Bikini Top As She Hangs Out At The Beach

Videos by OutKick

Set the number of days since the last accident sign for influencers back to zero.

YouTuber and influencer Lele Pons ventured out to her workplace (the beach) a few days ago and ran into some unexpected trouble. The trouble started with what looked like an innocent moment during a relatively quiet day in the sand.

Influencer at the beach hanging out with seagulls (Image Credit: Jam Press Vid)

The 27-year-old. who calls Miami home, had positioned herself as close as she could to a group of seagulls. Some of them wandered around on the beach behind her as others flew overhead.

Being a professional influencer with almost 54 million Instagram followers, Pons had her camera rolling to capture what she hoped would be some cool footage.

Lele Pons has a seagull untie her bikini top (Image Credit: Jam Press Vid)

Little did she know, one of the seagulls had plans to add some excitement to the relatively boring video. The bird swooped down and grabbed the string from her bikini top.

The workplace hazard, similar to that suffered by a Colombian soccer influencer, nearly left her topless.

The seagull’s efforts managed to untie her top. Pons’ catlike reflexes were the only thing that saved her from having the bikini top fall all the way off.

Catlike reflexes saved her from going completely topless (Image Credit: Jam Press Vid)

Take It Lele Pons, Seagulls Are Not An Influencer’s Friend

As she keeps her boobs from popping out of her bikini top and collects herself, she mouths “f*ck” in response to the unexpected interaction with the seagull.

Pons shared the clip on Instagram, which according to Jam Press went viral with 18 million views in just the first two days. She captioned the video, “The bird is a paid actor.”

Influencer Lele Pons had a seagull attempt to take her bikini top off (Image Credit: Jam Press / Lele Pons)

Add seagulls, and birds in general, to the list of dangers facing social media influencer headed out into the wild.

It’s bad enough that a dog can turn a playful moment into a fight to keep from exposing yourself. But being attacked from the air is a whole different threat to worry about.

Keep your head on a swivel ladies. Being a social media influencer at the highest of levels isn’t as easy as they make it look.

(Image Credit: Jam Press / Lele Pons)