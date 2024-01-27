Scumbag Thieves In Crime-Riddled California Run Over USPS Worker During Mail Heist

Videos by OutKick

Make sure to give your local USPS worker a tip next Christmas — especially if you live in Gavin Newsom’s disgusting, crime-riddled, locked down California.

Hero USPS worker risks it all to save the mail

That’s #MyMailwoman! What nuts on this girl. Love her. Need more of this attitude in this country right now, especially in California.

According to local news outlets, these scumbag thieves were trying to rob a post office in Fullerton around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the three losers entered the facility, grabbed a container of mail and took off.

That’s when this hero postal worker put her life on the line, risking it all so we could all receive our Publix coupons.

This hero thrust herself into the line of fire with no regard and attempted to slow down the getaway car. Obviously, it didn’t work, as you can see. Luckily, she only sustained minor injuries.

While she couldn’t stop the crooks, she did slow them down. Shortly after they took off, police officers tracked them down and pulled them over. These losers will be investigated accordingly and could face some federal charges.

And how about this: mail theft is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Had no idea. Good. Put these scumbags in jail and throw away the key. And give this hero a raise while you’re at it!