Scumbag Steals An Amazon Truck & Leads Police On A Wild Chase Straight Out Of A Video Game

Was your guinea pig bedding Amazon shipment late this week? It might’ve had something to do with a maniac leading California police on a wild chase while driving an Amazon truck like he was wearing a five-star-rated Amazon VR headset.

The 5-0s say this (alleged) scumbag home invasion robbery suspect jumped into an Amazon truck at a mobile home park and caught up to it using the truck’s GPS tracking device. From there, the chase between 32-year-old suspect Quintin Jarnall Larks and cops was on, according to Fox L.A.

As you can see in the video, Quintin has zero respect for the delivery game or life in general as he plows over cars driven by people minding their business and just trying to get through life in California.

WILD PURSUIT: A home invasion robbery suspect from Las Vegas led Riverside PD officers on a pursuit in a stolen Amazon delivery truck and it was all caught on video. https://t.co/GV2rVtgAct pic.twitter.com/FKlVECkPEz — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) July 27, 2022

Here’s the thing I never understand with these weirdo scumbag criminals — they could easily just get a job, work second shift, game through the night, maybe smoke some weed, grab a few hours of sleep, wake up to a meal of eggs (bought from Amazon) and bacon (via Whole Foods, but delivered by Amazon) and live the good life.

But no, they’d rather be scumbags who steal Amazon trucks and run over innocent folks. Plus, just think about the delivery backups as cops took inventory of the crime scenes. Imagine being the Amazon rep in the Seattle office taking calls from moms trying to locate the shipment of ‘VID masks they’d ordered for the school year.

We’re talking total chaos from one scumbag who refuses to get his life in order. SMH.

Quintin was booked on charges of attempted murder, home invasion robbery, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless evading of police, and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury.

He’s being held on a $1 million bond.