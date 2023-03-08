Electric Final ‘Scream VI’ Trailer Drops

Videos by OutKick

The last trailer for “Scream VI” is out, and it looks like it’s going to be an awesome film.

The latest film in the legendary horror saga premieres in theaters this Friday, and fans are pumped. “Scream” has consistently been one of the best horror series ever put on film.

The movies going back all the way to the original with Skeet Ulrich are just a ton of fun. Now, “Scream VI” will give fans a bit of a twist.

Instead of being in Woodsboro, the cast of characters will attempt to evade certain death at the hands of Ghostface in New York City. You can watch the latest preview below.

“Scream” has withstood the test of time.

Most film franchises don’t hold momentum for long. You might have a great original, an okay sequel and then things generally fall off a cliff.

Knock on wood, but that hasn’t happened through six “Scream” movies. There was more than a decade gap between four and five, but the 2022 “Scream” was very solid. It played on all the classic tropes fans have come to love. That’s the entire point of “Scream.” It’s a legit horror film, but also mocks the stupidity of scary movies in a way only it can.

It looks like that vibe definitely won’t change with “Scream VI.” Judging from the previews and trailers we’ve seen, it’s going to be a very gory and bloody time in the best way possible.

Final “Scream VI” trailer released. The movie hits theaters this Friday. Expectations are very high. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwEO548e-zU)

There will also be several familiar faces in “Scream VI.” Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Hayden Panettiere will all, once again, face Ghostface.

It’s the first time Panettiere has appeared in a “Scream” film since “Scream 4” back in 2011. She wasn’t in the 2022 film, but is now back in action.

Awesome final “Scream VI” trailer released. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwEO548e-zU)

You can catch “Scream VI” starting this Friday. We’ll definitely have a full review at some point here at OutKick.