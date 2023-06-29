SCOTUS Ruling Is Massive Win For Fairness | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

The Supreme Court has rejected affirmative action and solely race-based college admission.

This means, the college admissions process will no longer be like casting a Disney movie.

Amen.

In a huge win for equality, fairness, and true merit, The Supreme Court shot down affirmative action, ruling it violates the 14th Amendment.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 29: Protesters for and against affirmative active demonstrate on Capitol Hill on June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. In a 6-3 vote, Supreme Court Justices ruled that race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina are unconstitutional, setting precedent for affirmative action in other universities and colleges. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

I know it might not always seem like it, but 2023 will be the year we bury woke and this decision is just another nail in the coffin.

Students for Fairness Admissions sued both Harvard and the University of North Carolina, alleging purposeful discrimination towards Asian American applicants. And they won.

Now this doesn’t mean college and universities can’t consider race, they just can’t make it the main factor in admission decisions.

Wow. What a concept.

Affirmative action is nothing new. It’s been around since the late 1970s but it really hit its fever pitch in 2020 after the death of George Floyd where apparently this country decided that the way to correct tragedy- beyond just looting and rioting of course- was to make everything about race and white guilt, like somehow punishing innocent, random and ALL white people and or those not of color was the way to correct every societal problem.

Somehow the fight for equality got perverted into the demand for special rights, privileges and treatment.

In the last few years, liberals have decided to add the LGBTQ barbecue and biological confusion to the list. So basically, if you are a straight white Christian male in this country… Good luck!

But things are changing for the better and this Supreme Court decision will be one of the thousand cuts it’s gonna take to kill woke, forever.

Now don’t purposely misunderstand me here. This nation will always fight for equality, diversity and tolerance, we just hopefully will stop doing it, selectively, arbitrarily, and only in ways that benefit the latest liberal social justice tantrum.

College is way too expensive and becoming increasingly useless anyway. Maybe part of the way to fix this trend is to start prioritizing…I don’t know.. academics, education, hard work and tenacity over skin color, gender identity, and the oppression totem pole erected by Liberals and for Liberals.

Maybe we can finally get back to content of character as a home base, the way true civil rights leaders intended.

Bud Light, Target, affirmative action…we are on a roll and hopefully keep rolling all the way into November 2024. Let’s freaking go.