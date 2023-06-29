SCOTUS Ruling Is Massive Win For Fairness | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

The Supreme Court has rejected affirmative action and solely race-based college admission. 

This means, the college admissions process will no longer be like casting a Disney movie. 

Amen.

In a huge win for equality, fairness, and true merit, The Supreme Court shot down affirmative action, ruling it violates the 14th Amendment. 

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 29: Protesters for and against affirmative active demonstrate on Capitol Hill on June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. In a 6-3 vote, Supreme Court Justices ruled that race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina are unconstitutional, setting precedent for affirmative action in other universities and colleges. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

I know it might not always seem like it, but 2023 will be the year we bury woke and this decision is just another nail in the coffin. 

Students for Fairness Admissions sued both Harvard and the University of North Carolina, alleging purposeful discrimination towards Asian American applicants. And they won. 

Now this doesn’t mean college and universities can’t consider race, they just can’t make it the main factor in admission decisions. 

Wow. What a concept.

Affirmative action is nothing new. It’s been around since the late 1970s but it really hit its fever pitch in 2020 after the death of George Floyd where apparently this country decided that the way to correct tragedy- beyond just looting and rioting of course- was to make everything about race and white guilt, like somehow punishing innocent, random and ALL white people and or those not of color was the way to correct every societal problem.

Somehow the fight for equality got perverted into the demand for special rights, privileges and treatment.

In the last few years, liberals have decided to add the LGBTQ barbecue and biological confusion to the list. So basically, if you are a straight white Christian male in this country… Good luck!

But things are changing for the better and this Supreme Court decision will be one of the thousand cuts it’s gonna take to kill woke, forever. 

Harvard Already Reveals Plan To Get Around Supreme Court Ruling On Affirmative Action

Now don’t purposely misunderstand me here. This nation will always fight for equality, diversity and tolerance, we just hopefully will stop doing it, selectively, arbitrarily, and only in ways that benefit the latest liberal social justice tantrum.

College is way too expensive and becoming increasingly useless anyway. Maybe part of the way to fix this trend is to start prioritizing…I don’t know.. academics, education, hard work and tenacity over skin color, gender identity, and the oppression totem pole erected by Liberals and for Liberals.

Maybe we can finally get back to content of character as a home base, the way true civil rights leaders intended. 

Bud Light, Target, affirmative action…we are on a roll and hopefully keep rolling all the way into November 2024. Let’s freaking go.

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

Leave a Reply