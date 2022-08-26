Scottie Scheffler Bombed Final Round Of The Open Because Of Butt Crack Injury

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, is just like you and me.

OK. Hopefully not.

Scheffler is off to a torrid start in this week’s Tour Championship, sitting at 19-under through two rounds and leading by two strokes. It’s a nice rebound for the Masters champion, especially after struggling in the final round last month at St. Andrews.

Turns out, he may have a viable excuse for that one, though.

“I had kind of a weird little injury thing that prevented me from playing my best on Saturday and Sunday,” he told Golf.com. “Probably TMI, but I had what’s called a pilonidal infection. It’s an infection at the top of your butt crack. You can look it up. It was really hard for me to bend down. It was really hard for me to make a swing on Sunday. Walking was actually extremely difficult.”

TMI, for those who don’t know, means too much information. In this case, I’d say Scottie used it perfectly.

Well, That Stinks

A butt crack injury?! I didn’t even know that existed, and it sounds awful.

No, don’t bother looking it up. Scottie told us to. And I took the bullet for everyone.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a pilonidal infection occurs when hair punctures the skin and then becomes embedded. If a pilonidal cyst then becomes infected, the resulting abscess is often extremely painful.

Luckily for Scottie, it can be drained through a small incision or removed surgically. So there’s that.

Yikes.

Someone dared asked Scheffler how it happened, but the world No. 1 spared us all.

“Yeah, I’m not going to say it here,” he said. “I’ll tell you after because that would really be TMI.”

Scheffler said it took about a week to recover after the procedure and his butt crack is back to 100% now.

Good for him. I wouldn’t wish a butt crack injury on my worst enemy.

We all have a line to draw and evidently that’s mine. You learn something new every day.