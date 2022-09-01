Scott Frost Makes Outrageous Claim About Ignoring Outside Noise

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost wants fans to believe he has no idea what’s being said about his team.

Nebraska opened the season with a humiliating 31-28 loss in Dublin, Ireland to Northwestern, and the Cornhuskers have been getting absolutely torched.

Most notably, Frost has been getting ripped to shreds for his idiotic onside kick call up by multiple scores. However, he hasn’t apparently heard one word of criticism and he doesn’t even know what’s being said.

“I learned as a quarterback, so I have no idea what’s being said. I’m worried about this team. My phone wasn’t even charged for most of the week. All you can do is work as hard as you can and do the right things. I think our kids know that. I try to share that with the kids as much as they can. If they have a chip on their shoulder, I think that’s a good thing for us,” Frost told the media Thursday, according to 247Sports.

It’s hard to believe at times Scott Frost is a real person, but here we are. First, he blew a game he was double digit favorites in against Nebraska, then he threw his OC under the bus for apparently not being creative enough and he now wants people to know he doesn’t give a damn what people think.

If anyone is foolish enough to fall for Frost’s comments, they’re beyond saving. It’s simply not possible to be a member of the college football world and ignore what’s going on with Nebraska.

That’s true for the average fan. You know who definitely can’t ignore what’s going on with the Cornhuskers? The man responsible for running the program.

It’s also great he let people know his phone was dead for large chunks of the week. That might mean something if you couldn’t hear Nebraska criticism every single time you turn on the TV or radio.

Twitter is like an active war zone when it comes to hammering Frost and the Cornhuskers.

It almost like Frost has entered a deep stage of denial as he attempts to save a job that is already probably gone. If he drops a couple more games before Nebraska plays Purdue, he might be watching from the couch on October 15.