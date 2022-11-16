Scott Frost Linked To Unexpected PAC-12 Program

Scott Frost might be in the mix to head to the PAC-12.
The former Nebraska coach hasn’t had a job since the Cornhuskers fired him back in September, and with a $15 million buyout, he might not be a in rush to get back on the sidelines.
However, if he is interested in coaching, there might be a landing spot in California waited for him.
Write for Cal’s Avinash Kunnath tweeted Tuesday that Frost could be a “another potential” candidate for the OC job at California.
Bill Musgrave was recently fired by the bears.
Would Scott Frost take the Cal OC job?
I’m skeptical that Scott Frost would rush out to be the OC at Cal. Does he really need to coach again that badly?
The answer seems like it’s no. Again, the man has already made a ton of money thanks to his time in Lincoln, and his buyout was large enough that he’d never have to work again if he didn’t want to.
If he did want an OC job, there would likely be much higher profile options than a bad PAC-12 program. If you don’t need the money (he definitely doesn’t) and it’s not going to elevate your career, then why do it?
There’s probably a better chance he returns to coaching in the G5 than he becomes an OC at a low level P5 program.
Could it happen? Sure. Crazier things have happened. I just wouldn’t hold your breath if you’re a fan of the Golden Bears.