Score Big with OutKick’s Free NFL Pick’em

Videos by OutKick

Football season is in full swing and we’re cranking up the excitement! NFL fans, here’s your chance to showcase your game-picking prowess and win some cold, hard cash in the process.

Here’s How It Works:

  1. 📋 Sign Up: If you haven’t already, join the Outkick Games community. It’s quick, easy, and free. Click HERE to get started. T&Cs apply. Must be 21+
  2. 🏈 Pick Your Games: Think you know who’s going to cover? Put your knowledge to the test!
    • Be sure to fill out the tie-breaker, as we’ll use it to break any equal scores at the top of the board.
  3. 💰 Climb the Leaderboard: A perfect score wins a $100 Amazon Gift Card.
Sign Up for Outkick’s NFL Pick’em Contest

Why Join the Fun?

  • It’s FREE! No hidden charges, no catch.
  • Prizes: Cash isn’t the only thing you could win. Keep an eye out for surprise bonuses and goodies.
  • Bragging Rights: Conquer the leaderboard and let everyone know you’re the best
  • Compete against Outkick experts: Outkick staff members will be competing in the contests, though they are ineligible for prizes.
  • Stay Updated: Our platform keeps you informed with LIVE scoring so you’ll see the results in real-time, ensuring you’re always in the loop.

Ready to Make Your Picks?

JOIN NOW!

Sign Up for Outkick’s NFL Pick’em Contest

Written by OutKick Bets

Leave a Reply