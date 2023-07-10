Videos by OutKick

Steph Curry is considered one of the best ball-handlers in the NBA, but Scoot Henderson hung right with him during a recent workout. The No. 3 pick in 2023, who is almost half of the age of the No. 7 pick from 2009, can really dribble!

Henderson, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2021, chose to forgo a college career and spent the last two years playing for the NBA G League Ignite. Now, at 19 years old, he will be the newest member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Although Henderson is young, he is learning from an all-time great— Curry. The two formed a “groundbreaking mentorship and strategic alliance” in May that will focus on basketball, business, media and creating a social impact.

As such, the two have been closely aligned over the last few months. They spent time working out together at Stanford before Henderson walked the stage on draft night.

Curry and Chris Paul recently met up with the rookie at NBA Summer League.

Henderson, who stands 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, is known for his explosiveness, ability to make shots, and playmaking. His game is centered around his quick-twitch, pull-up jumper and finesse.

With that being said, Henderson is also a gifted slasher when he puts his head down and goes to the rim. The tape speaks for itself, and there was a case to be made for him to be the No. 1 pick if not for the freak that is Victor Wembanyama.

One part of Henderson’s game that does not get enough love is his handles. That may soon change.

Scoot Henderson is slick!

Video of Henderson and Curry’s most recent workout made waves within the NBA world and for good reason. The two guards displayed incredible dribbling ability while also tossing tennis balls back and forth to one another.

Steph Curry & Scoot Henderson workouts together 🔥 bump finishes and two ball drills with tennis ball pic.twitter.com/SeElJlyrIr — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) July 7, 2023

Henderson is currently playing on Portland’s Summer League team in Vegas, while working with Curry on the days off. If the former can learn anything from the latter and add it to his game before his rookie year, he could blossom into a star even faster than expected!