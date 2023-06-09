Schools Use 1619 ‘Reparations Math’ To Calculate How Much Black People Are Owed

Videos by OutKick

The education network for the 1619 Project offers “reparations math” to schools, in which students calculate how much African Americans should receive in reparations.

The recently-released unit teaches students reparations are the only solution to the black wealth gap.

According to the Daily Mail, thousands of high schoolers are set to see the unit instilled in their history courses. A report by Real Clear Investigations found 3,500 classrooms across all 50 states have adopted 1619 courses, each of which is as radical as “reparations math.”

A black high school student recently shared what she learned from the course. Here’s her verbatim written response, per Fox News:

“What I learned about Em is that we as black people are still not free.Reparations can help close the wealth gap but instead the gov’t and other citizens feels like they don’t owe anything.For an example they use EM to say that we are free.But when it comes to low paying jobs mainly of colored people are working them.And most of them are hard laboring jobs.”

Consider the students most hurt by such a false telling of the country are the black students who go home believing they “are not free” and ought to hate their white counterparts and their country for it.

1619 indoctrinates black students with victimization.

Any course from the project seeks to separate white kids and black kids. The project fantasizes about neo-segregation.

In many words, founder Nikole Hannah-Jones argues white people who were never slave owners must pay reparations to black people who were never slaves.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks onstage at The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment, presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

And if you disagree with that sentiment, the project classifies you as upholding modern white supremacy — a phenomenon that does not exist in the manner Hannah-Jones tells students.

1619, even the name, is a sham from which founder Nikole Hannah-Jones enriches herself on the backs of vulnerable white and black people.

It’s all such a lie. It’s a revisionist history project littered with deceptive and inaccurate citations.

Unfortunately, people fall for the ruse. And not just students.

San Francisco’s reparations committee proposed paying each black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression.”

In the meantime, math and reading skills continue to suffer across the nation while schools decide whether or not to implement “reparations math.”

You are not responsible or owed on the basis of events in which strangers who looked like you participated.