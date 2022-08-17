Scherzer Will Dominate the Braves

The Mets weren’t super active at the deadline as some expected they would be. However, they did get Max Scherzer back in early July, and Jacob deGrom back later. That’s better than any other team could obtain through a trade. The Braves did make a move and it is for games like tonight’s.

Somehow the Braves traded away a pitcher for a starter in Jake Odorizzi – that’s not the shocking part. It was surprising that they did it with the team they beat in the World Series last year, the Astros. Odorizzi has been good this year, but he isn’t great at putting sustained streaks of good performances yet. His first matchup for the Braves was against the Mets and he allowed just two earned runs, but couldn’t complete the fifth inning. He’s going to need to do better than that if he expects to win the game tonight.

Max Scherzer hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs since he returned from the injured list. He’s faced the Braves twice this season and has allowed just one earned run in 14 innings. The Mets won the games by more than two runs both times too. There really isn’t much you need to say about this, either. Scherzer is a hall of fame pitcher that you know is going to be a beast, especially down the stretch. He recognizes how important games are and knows that he can put away the Braves divisional hopes (for the most part) with a win today.

This probably won’t even be a game, play the Mets run line at +110.

Note: Join DraftKings Sportsbook today and you’ll instantly get $200 in free bets after placing a single $5 bet on any NFL, College Football, or UFC market.