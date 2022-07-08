Scary Scene in SD: Jurickson Profar Collapses Following Collision

In the fifth inning of the Padres-Giants game last night, San Francisco Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella hit a shallow pop-up into short left field. San Diego shortstop C.J. Abrams was able to make the catch, but he and left fielder Jurickson Profar had a violent collision in the process.

Profar, sprinting in from left, ducks down at the last second as Abrams reaches for the ball and appears to get hit with Abrams’ knee right square in his jaw. Abrams remained down for a few seconds but was able to get back up.

CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar have a NASTY collision after CJ made an INCREDIBLE play. Looks like Profar got the worst of it, as he is getting taken out of the game. Brutal collision to the head, as Profar is injured. #Padres pic.twitter.com/QIe0m7rtip — Borna Nazari (@thehogwatch) July 8, 2022

Profar, meanwhile, remained down for a few minutes as trainers rushed out onto the field to tend to their injured player. The collision was scary enough, but what happened next really gave the Petco Park crowd concern.

Profar, with the help of the trainers, got up and began walking back to the Padres dugout. Just before he reached the infield dirt, though, he collapsed in a heap on the ground. EMTs and additional medical personnel ran out to Profar’s aid. Teammates surrounded their left fielder, obvious distress on their faces.

Super scary moments in San Diego right now. After CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided while going for a ball, Profar seemingly got up to walk off, then collapses. pic.twitter.com/YwaNToZs3X — Andrew B (@AGaggleOfKids) July 8, 2022

Profar was carted off the field and raised his fist to the crowd, who applauded with relief that he was conscious and aware. He was transported to a local hospital to undergo further testing.

Jurickson Profar was carted off the field after a scary collision with CJ Abrams. The Padres' outfielder attempted to walk off under his own power but collapsed to the ground before being placed on a stretcher 🙏 pic.twitter.com/D0F4ozl8ck — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 8, 2022

“No tingling or anything in the arms,” Padres’ manager Bob Melvin said after the game. “I think what we’re worried about most is a concussion at this point, but they’re checking everything out.”

“It’s just an awful feeling anytime you put somebody on a stretcher like that,” Melvin said. “Just looking at him, the way he is — trying to make everybody feel OK about it with a smile on his face — makes you feel a little bit better.”

At the time, Padres starter Joe Musgrove was working on a no-hitter. He would go on to throw seven innings of one-hit ball and San Diego won the game in extra innings on a Jorge Alfaro walk-off single.