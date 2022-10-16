Scarlett Johansson Says She Made Joaquin Phoenix Walk Out During ‘Bizarre’ Sex Scene

Filming sex scenes for movies can be an uncomfortable experience for the actors involved. The set of the 2013 movie Her was so uncomfortable that one of the actors walked out during the scene.

According to Scarlett Johansson, her co-star Joaquin Phoenix had a hard time making it through their sex scenes for the movie Her.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast last week, ScarJo, who played a Siri-like female voice that had a sexual relationship with Joaquin’s character in the movie, explained how her fake orgasm caused Joaquin to walk out of the studio.

Image Credit: Armchair Expert

“We tried to get through one take, and he was, like, losing it,” Scarlett said. “He left the studio. He needed a break.”

She added, “You don’t want to hear your voice ever. You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having an orgasm. You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having a fake orgasm — ew. It’s so gross. It was so bizarre.”

ROME, ITALY – NOVEMBER 10: Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson attend ‘Her’ Premiere during The 8th Rome Film Festival on November 10, 2013 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage)

It’s A Tough Job, But Someone Has To Do It

Poor guy. How did he ever make it through that? Filming a sex scene where Scarlett Johansson fakes an orgasm and getting paid handsomely to do is tough. That’s right up there with the worst jobs on the planet.

Thankfully, Joaquin was able to get it together long enough for them to finish the scene.

“I remember we came in that day,” she said. “I’ve become that actor that’s like ‘let’s get dirty.’ I have to, because otherwise I’ll be petrified. Joaquin comes in, we try to get through one take and he was, like, losing it. He was like ‘I can’t do it.'”

“I was fine. Joaquin was not – he was so upset about it,” she added. “He left the studio, and now I’m in this box by myself and I’m like, ‘I can’t do it alone. I need him to come back.’ He needed a break; he took a break and he came back in.”

Whenever you think of Joaquin Phoenix, try to remember this story and how hard his job really is. Nobody should have to get paid to listen to Scarlett Johansson have a fake orgasm.