Did Savannah Guthrie Fake Chugging A Beer On Live TV?

Savannah Guthrie stunned America Friday morning by chugging a beer, but is everything as it appeared?

During Ashton Kutcher’s appearance on “TODAY,” the star actor and NBC personality appeared to throw back some beer in incredibly fashion.

After all, what’s more impressive than slugging some beer at 8:42 a.m.? Nothing, right? Well, we have some questions.

I now totally want to go drinking with Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) and NBC's @SavannahGuthrie after seeing them each chug a pint of beer at 8:42 a.m. Eastern. What champs.



Savannah went to a big school, so she knows what's up! pic.twitter.com/ZSGoFDGRub — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 4, 2022

On the surface, it looked like Guthrie should be an OutKick hero. Anyone who chugs beer in the morning on live TV is a hero in our book.

How could OutKick, a publication dedicated to America and general badassery, be against slamming a beer? Well, let’s take a look at a breakdown.

Why does the drink Savannah Guthrie is holding have no foam?

Foolishly, I watched the video and was immediately impressed. I guess I’m a simpleton. However, an OutKick teammate pointed out there are some issues.

Number one, why is there no foam at the top of Guthrie’s drink? You can see Kutcher’s drink clearly has foam. Her drink very clearly does not.

Below, you can see them side by side. Is there a slight bit of foam on her drink? Impossible to tell. It’s clear as day on his.

You can also see some carbonation appear to rise in his. Her drink? Not so much.

Did Savannah Guthrie fake drinking a beer? Why did her glass have no foam? (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/curtishouck/status/1588522781213396994)

“Beergate” only gets deeper.

While we’re on the foam subject, how is it possible she emptied her glass without any residue at all? I’m not a member of the CIA (that I can disclose), but you don’t need to be Jason Bourne to tell something isn’t off.

Why does Kutcher’s glass have residue as he drinks it down and she does not?

Why didn’t Savannah Guthrie’s glass have residue? (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/curtishouck/status/1588522781213396994)

Savannah Guthrie chugged a drink with Ashton Kutcher, but was it beer? (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/curtishouck/status/1588522781213396994)

Now, one theory I had was that it’s possible it was an IPA, which not contain a lot of foam. Due to the fact I am a very serious journalist, I couldn’t weigh in until I did some testing myself.

Below is a picture of an IPA I poured for comparison. Judge for yourself if the IPA theory might hold. As you can tell, the foam is very minimal and disappears quickly.

However, it’s not entirely non-existent. It’s much more visible than whatever Guthrie had.

Here’s what an IPA looks like with foam at the top. (Credit: David Hookstead)

What does the foam test prove about “Beergate” with Savannah Guthrie. (Credit: David Hookstead)

While we might never know what truly happened, it seems “Beergate” is America’s next great conspiracy. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.