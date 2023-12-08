Saudi League Soccer Player Botches A High Five So Badly It Leads To A Penalty Kick Goal

Videos by OutKick

Saudi Arabia is trying its darndest to make the case that the soccer league its throwing money around to build is one of the best in the world. If that’s the endgame, then it’ll need a lot less of stuff like this botched high five that led to a penalty kick.

Now, even if you’re not a big soccer fan, you’re well aware of one of the sport’s primary rules: that hands are no bueno. This is to say that you need to be careful with them.

Dishing out mid-match high-fives is not careful.

According to the Daily Mail, Al Hazm was taking on Al Fateh, neither one of which is to be confused with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

Al Hazm was up by one when Al Fateh’s goalkeeper wound up with the ball. After he corraled it, the team’s defender Fahad Al-Harbi jogged by and decided it was as good a time as any to give his netminder some skin.

However, when he did this, the two botched the landing, and Al-Harbi wound up knocking the ball out of his goalkeeper’s hands in the penalty area.

🚨 INACREDITÁVEL! 🤣



OLHA O PÊNALTI QUE O ZAGUEIRO DO AL FATEH COMETEU, BICHO KKKKK.



O CARA FOI DAR AQUELE FAMOSO TAPINHA NO GOLEIRO E METEU A MÃO NA BOLA KKKKKKKKKKKKKK



QUE BIZARRO! pic.twitter.com/tDpBayEWsU — Central do Arabão (@centraldoarabao) December 7, 2023

This is embarrassing on so many levels. First of all, I can’t think of a goofier way to yield a penalty kick. Also, if I messed up a high five that badly I’d probably dye my hair or change my name and move to a new state.

Even worse for Al Fateh, Al Hazm scored on the ensuing penalty kick. By that point, the game was over, and Al Hazm went on to win, 2-0.

Man, that’s a brutal way to give up a goal. At least you can be sure Fahad Al-Harbi won’t go for any more unnecessary mid-match high fives.

