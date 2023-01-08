Sauce Gardner Warms Up in Damar Hamlin Jersey

The tributes to Bills safety Damar Hamlin continue to roll in. All 32 NFL teams are wearing “Love for Damar” T-shirts in Week 18, but Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner wanted to do something special.

Gardner took to Twitter on Thursday in an attempt to have a Damar Hamlin jersey delivered to him in time for Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the Miami Dolphins.

Any way somebody can hook me up with a Hamlin jersey to wear for pregame this week ? My fanatics jersey won’t be here in time. — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 4, 2023

Luckily, his followers came through. Fanatics co-chair Michael Rubin made sure Gardner had the jersey the next day. Talk about customer service!

In fact, Fanatics has been tremendously supportive of the cause. The sports retail company announced Tuesday it would donate all proceeds from the purchase of Bills No. 3 jersey — a top-seller this week — to Hamlin’s charity toy drive.

At the time of publishing, that toy drive has topped almost $8.5 million.

Tyreek Hill rocks the “Love for Damar” T-shirt before the Miami Dolphins game against the New York Jets. All 32 NFL teams wore these shirts in Week 18 to show their support. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” on Saturday, as he remains in the hospital to continue his recovery.

By the way, Gardner did wear the jersey during warmups on Sunday. And someone special took notice.