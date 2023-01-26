Sauce Gardner (Duh) Plays Mike White Over Zach Wilson In Madden Tournament

Sauce Gardner plays Madden to win, so his New York Jets QB1 for his live-streamed showdown earlier this week was a simple choice between Zach Wilson and Mike White.

Spoiler alert: it wasn’t the former first-rounder.

Gardner, arguably the NFL’s top rookie this past season, took the controller and played Madden for the first time (allegedly) Tuesday, teaming up with NFL Tuesday Night Gaming to go head-to-head with some of the top gamers in the world.

Gardner, obviously, played with his team – the J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets! And, of course, social media was QUICK to point out who Gardner’s QB was in an eventual overtime loss to the Lions.

Sauce Gardner uses Mike White in Madden…



The crew pauses everything to live tweet and get to the bottom of this

Jets rookie Sauce Gardner plays with Mike White over Zach Wilson

Of COURSE Sauce uses Mike White under center, who wouldn’t? Sorry, Zach Wilson, but I don’t think Sauce is exactly letting the cat out of the bag, here.

Pretty sure the entire team let Zach Wilson know how they felt when they came out rocking Mike White shirts ahead of the Vikings game last month.

According to The Athletic, there were also audible groans in the meeting room a few weeks ago when it was announced that Wilson would start in place of an injured White.

Sauce Gardner made the obvious choice and played Mike White over Zach Wilson in Madden. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By that way, that’s hilarious. I’d KILL for that Hard Knocks footage.

Anyway, White was and is the pretty obvious choice for the Jets, but Gardner made sure to play PR Man like an absolute stud just in case, telling the world that White was already installed as QB1 when he took over.

Yeah, OK, Sauce. Whatever you say, my man.

I never subbed Zach out for Mike. When I got the controller, Mike was already in and he was throwing dots, so there was no need to take him out😂 https://t.co/cbhxcQHDSt — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 26, 2023

The ONLY believable thing there is Mike White “throwing dots.” Everything else is questionable.

Don’t back down, Sauce. Nobody on earth is going to be mad that you played Mike White over Zach Wilson, including Zach Wilson.

Deep down, he knows at this point.