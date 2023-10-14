Sauce Gardner Not Happy About Being Ruled Out Of Jets Game With Concussion, Says He ‘Feels Perfectly Fine’

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets face a difficult test Sunday with a matchup against the undefeated and reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. That test got even tougher with star cornerback Sauce Gardner not able to play because of a concussion.

Gardner, though, doesn’t seem happy about the team ruling him out. After the Jets officially ruled him OUT for Sunday’s game, Gardner posted on X (formerly Twitter) three “Face palm” emojis.

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) October 14, 2023

Several hours later, Gardner followed with a post saying that he feels “perfectly fine.”

I feel perfectly fine. That's the crazy part about it — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) October 14, 2023

This is the second time in the past few weeks that a star defender has argued about his health with those in charge of the NFL’s concussion policies.

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamaal Adams finally returned to the field after over a year and suffered a concussion less than 10 plays into his return.

ESPN cameras caught Adams shouting at the NFL’s independent neurologist, who forced the team to send Adams to the locker room. Eventually, doctors ruled that Adams suffered a concussion and he missed the remainder of the game.

To be fair to the NFL, this is a tight line that they have to walk. Hundreds of former players sued the league over concussions suffered during their football careers that caused long-term health issues.

New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner is going to miss the team’s game against the Eagles in Week 6 despite feeling “perfectly fine.” (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The league wants its stars on the field, but the spotlight on concussions is just too bright now. Teams are going to air on the side of safety in 100% of cases.

That appears to be the case here where Sauce Gardner believes that he is healthy enough to play on Sunday.

But the NFL isn’t going to risk that. So, no Gardner for the Jets against the Eagles.