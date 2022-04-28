Sauce Gardner Feels He’s NFL Draft’s ‘Chosen One’

Former Cincinnati Bearcat CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner won’t have to wait long to hear Roger Goodell utter his name during tonight’s NFL Draft. He’s widely expected to be selected within the evening’s first ten picks, possibly the top five.

“I feel like I’m the chosen one,” Gardner told NJ.com.

Spoken with all the confidence of a lockdown corner.

Though it’s unlikely Gardner, or any other defensive back, will be selected with the Draft’s top pick, the Cincinnati cornerback believes that he’s the most talent prospect available and worthy of top billing, telling NJ.com: “I feel like I’m the best in the draft. There’s no doubt about it.”

Passer rating throwing the ball at Sauce Gardner in press coverage since 2019: 31.5 Passer rating throwing the ball into the ground every play: 39.6 pic.twitter.com/1Tg4UtHQ1C — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 27, 2022

Sauce has a point. He was named a consensus All-American, in large part because of his, um, sticky coverage. Gardner was also awarded AAC Defensive Player of Year honors and allowed ZERO touchdowns as a Cincinnati Bearcat – a tenure that spanned 33 games.

Former All-Pro corner Richard Sherman agrees with Gardner’s self assessment. “Sauce Gardner is CB1 in this draft,” Sherman said via his podcast.

Whether any NFL teams agree is anyone’s guess. But Gardner is confident that whoever opts to add Sauce to their mix won’t regret the decision.

“There’s no way I can be a bust,” Gardner commented to NJ.com. “That shouldn’t even be an option.”

Gardner continued his saucy take: “The older I get, the better I want to get. … At 30, I want to be playing my best. I want to be better than I was when I was 25.”

NFL teams take note, this Sauce has some bite.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF