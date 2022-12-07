Was A Sasquatch Captured On Video In Canada?

Another video has hit the web claiming to show a possible Bigfoot.

In a viral video shared by Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization, some boaters in Ontario, Canada claim to have successfully captured a Bigfoot for a few seconds in a heavily wooded shoreline.

Watch the video below, and decide for yourself if you buy the footage as authentic and legit.

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times. Until somebody puts Bigfoot on a cold metal slab in front of me, I’m not buying any of this nonsense.

Before all the believers reading this jump down my threat, know that I am very open-minded when it comes to paranormal events and the unexplained.

We’ve covered UFOs extensively here at OutKick, and we’re always fair and rational. However, the rules simply aren’t the same when it comes to Bigfoot.

Think about the countless hours of UFO footage we have, including from our own military. We have nothing like that for Bigfoot.

The only proof people have of Bigfoot is grainy photos and videos and then rumors people like to share. I understand people in Canada aren’t strapped like we are here in America, but there’s simply no excuse for not having put one of these beasts down if it’s a real thing.

Was a Bigfoot spotted in Canada? (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6sSRu20_I0)

For all we know, these are just people dressing up in costumes. In fact, I’d be a lot that’s what this is. It’s either that or these individuals in Canada spotted a mysterious beast the size of a basketball hoop and decided to get closer. Does that make any rational sense? Of course not.