Saratoga Race Course: ‘Whitney Week’ Friday Pick For Race 8

It’s Friday of Whitney Week at the Saratoga Race Course in New York. One of the biggest horse races of the summer — Grade I Whitney Stakes —runs Saturday, August 5th, aka Whitney Day, in Saratoga.

I’m from Saratoga and it holds a special place in my heart. The 1st concerts I’ve attended have been at the Saratoga Performance Arts Center (SPAC). My high school graduation was at SPAC. I’ve spent many summer nights wasted on Caroline St.

Also, my grandmother came to the track every Saturday during the Saratoga Race Course’s 8-week season from mid-July through Labor Day Weekend in September. Every now and then I’d roll with.

Anyways, because I’m in town for a wedding, which is Whitney Day, I’m hitting the track Friday instead. There’s a 50% chance of rain at the track Friday. However, rain or shine, the races will run.

Clubhouse entrance named in honor of Marylou Whitney at Saratoga Race Course in New York. (Horsephotos/Getty Images)

Friday’s main events are Race 7, Grade II Saratoga Oaks Invitational posting 4:34 p.m. ET, and Race 8, Grade II National Museum of Racing Hall Of Fame. I’m focusing on the latter because it’s the only race I had time to sit down and handicap.

Disclaimer: I’m not a daily horse racing handicapper. I looked at the Saratoga PPs for Friday, August 4th and did my homework. But, I’m definitely considered sucker money by the Saratoga regulars who pay their bills with track winnings.

Remember, there is a pari-mutuel betting at the Saratoga Race Course. This is when everyone’s bets go into a pool and the exact odds are determined when the race runs. You aren’t gambling against the race course itself but, instead, against fellow bettors.

National Museum of Racing Hall Of Fame

Distance: 1 mile.

Surface: Turf.

Purse: $500,000.

Age: 3-year-olds

Horses, jockeys and morning-line odds for Race 8 Saturday in ‘Whitney Week’ at the Saratoga Race Course courtesy of NYRA.com.

I’m betting a trifecta box in Race 8. A “trifecta” is when you pick the horses that will win (1st), place (2nd), and show (3rd). By “boxing” the trifecta, the three horses you pick can finish in any order in the top-three.

The British lad, Behind Enemy Lines (9-horse), is my 1st look for the National Museum. According to the Daily Racing Forum, Behind Enemy Lines has improved his Beyer Speed Figure in all three American races this season.

His record in those races is 1-1-0 (Win-Place-Show) and all three have been run on turf tracks. Furthermore, his recent works at Saratoga have been impressive.

Behind Enemy Lines had the 2nd-fastest time out of 85 thoroughbreds July 28th, the fastest out of 35 horses June 23rd, and 3rd-fastest out of 31 horses June 23rd.

Nagirroc wins race 12, the James W. Murphy S. presented by Four Seasons of Baltimore, Maryland, at Pimlico Race Course. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

My 2nd thoroughbred in the trifecta is the 6-horse, General Jim. He is 2-0-1 on turf surfaces. One of those wins on turf came at Saratoga last summer.

General Jim broke his maiden in September 2022 in ‘Toga on a 1-1/16th mile inner turf track. His recent works have been poor. But, General Jim’s works prior to his 1st win at Saratoga last summer were weak too.

More importantly, General Jim has the highest Beyer Speed Figure of any horse in this race. He ran “100” speed in his Grade II Pay Day Mile win at Churchill Downs.

The final of my National Museum trifecta is Nagirroc, the 7-horse. In his eight career starts, Nagirroc has never finished worse than 3rd. His record in those races is 3-2-3 and Nagirroc’s two fastest speed figures was his last two races.

Race 8 at Saratoga, Trifecta Box: 6, 7 and 9

