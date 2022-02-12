Saquon Barkley Praises New HC Brian Daboll

Videos by OutKick

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley thinks things are finally looking up for him and the team.

The running back was drafted in 2018 and has seen three head coaches and offensive systems come through the building since his drafting, but the New York Post reports Barkley is encouraged after his first interactions with Daboll.

“I love the energy, I love the conversation I had with him,” Barkley said Friday as he made the rounds at Radio Row for Super Bowl LVI, his first comments about the Daboll hiring. “I think he and the GM Joe Schoen they’re doing an amazing job right now. I can’t wait to get back in April.”

When asked why Daboll and his new crew can help assist a team in a new direction that has lost 73% of its games the past five years, Barkley had some thoughts.

“I think one, the energy that he’s bringing and the conversations about the way he’s going to relate the offense to the players and make the system work for the players,” Barkley said. “Obviously I think with Joe Schoen, what he’s going to do in free agency and the draft to build the team. I think we have the talent on the team. I truly don’t think we’re that far. We just have to keep working.”

Last year, the Giants picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option that will pay him $7.2 million for the 2022 season. He missed 14 games in 2020 after tearing his ACL and missed four games last season with a sprained ankle, the Post reports.

While he’s coming off another injury-riddled season, he said he is “training, rehabbing, rehabbing, trying to get the body right and get the little things going.”

