Saquon Barkley Is ‘Numb’ To Idea Of Giants Using Second Franchise Tag

Videos by OutKick

The season is over for Saquon Barkley. He’s not running anymore drills, he’s not scoring anymore touchdowns, and he’s certainly not showing up for any exit interviews.

“I went through the whole process last year,” Barkley said. “We talked more than enough last year, to be honest. I’m gonna let my agents handle that.”

The New York Giants’ star running back says if the team wants to talk, they know where to find him.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

But while Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen didn’t chat directly with Barkley on Monday, they did talk to reporters about his future with the team. And it probably wasn’t what the two-time Pro Bowler wanted to hear.

Schoen said the possibility of using a second franchise tag on Barkley to keep him around in 2024 “is a tool at our disposal.”

Joe Schoen says a 2nd franchise tag is a “tool we have” with Saquon Barkley pic.twitter.com/0yBP8NAmE1 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) January 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Barkley is hoping the Giants either offer a lucrative multi-year contract extension or let him test free agency. But he learned in 2023 the Giants aren’t afraid to dangle the tag — a one-year, $12.1 million contract — as negotiation leverage.

“They did it last year. So I’m numb to it,” Barkley said. “I don’t have any feelings toward that at all. If you’re gonna do it, just don’t wait until March 5. Just get it over with. If not, let me go. Simple.”

Saquon Barkley and the Giants had testy negotiations last offseason.

The two sides ultimately agreed to a one-year, $11 million extension.

On Wednesday, Barkley told reporters that he wants to play for the Giants his whole career but was clear he did not want to be tagged.

“I’ve mentioned before that I want to be a Giant for life,” Barkley told reporters. “That was a goal of mine when I got drafted. I wanted to leave a legacy here, but it’s out of my control.”

Barkley certainly exceeded production in 2023 compared to the rest of New York’s offense, but he didn’t put up those “elite” numbers we’ve seen from him in the past. In the 14 games he played, the 26 year old rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 280 yards and 4 scores.

In the end, he might just be a little too expensive to keep. And he’s probably not going to get the money he wants — at least not in New York.

“I’m still as open as I was before,” Barkley said. “I just want something that is fair. … But like I said, I get it. It’s a business. If it’s not here, hopefully it’s some other place.”

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.