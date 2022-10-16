Saquon Barkley had a great afternoon against Baltimore on Sunday. However, the Giants running back’s final stat line could have (and should have) been even better than it was and fantasy owners are sick.

During New York’s fifth win of the season, Barkley went for 84 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown. He scored somewhere in the ballpark of 18 points, depending on scoring and all that, but should have easily eclipsed the 20-point mark.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 16, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

As the clock dwindled down on the fourth quarter, Barkley took the hand off on 2nd-and-5 from the Ravens’ eight-yard-line. The defense quickly collapsed and it looked like he was going to be stopped in the backfield.

However, a nasty stutter-step spin move caused two Baltimore defenders to run into each other and got him loose. Barkley paused in the backfield for a moment before cutting to the right side with nothing but open field in front of him. He could have walked in for a touchdown.

Instead of scoring, after getting just enough for the first down, Barkley slid down onto the turf without crossing the goal line. It was really smart situational football.

Rather than scoring and giving the ball back to the Ravens with 78 seconds left, the Giants could get back to the line and kneel out the clock. Or, at the very least, get it close and force Baltimore’s offense to go 99 yards in under a minute.

New York fans — and the coaching staff — were thrilled with Barkley’s decision. It was the right move and it all-but put the game away.

His fantasy football owners, on the other hand, were sick. Barkley came one yard short of a two-touchdown game. And he didn’t get stopped at the goal line. It was by choice.

Of course, the jokes were endless. Even OBJ got in on the fun.

Saquon fantasy owners watching him slide at the one pic.twitter.com/vN6bjrByn3 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 16, 2022

Saquon Barkley to fantasy owners after sliding to the 1 instead of scoring the TD to clinch the W pic.twitter.com/rJ4Q2Zwhsx — Christian Gonzalez (@Christian_Gee17) October 16, 2022

My fantasy team needed Saquon to be SELFISH — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 16, 2022

Saquon Barkley to all of his fantasy managers after taking a knee on the 1 yard line: pic.twitter.com/VWdPEXdxAh — Rob Wilson 🏈 (@TheFFGator) October 16, 2022

Saquon fantasy owners after he slides short of the goal line ftw. pic.twitter.com/3v6DLzSCS3 — The Model 🤖 (@ModelLocks) October 16, 2022

Watching Saquon slide short of the goal line 😫 pic.twitter.com/Tw02VRFdEI — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 16, 2022

All the Saquon fantasy-owners hate situational football right now — Homes Cool (@HomesCool3) October 16, 2022

How many fantasy owners of Saquon Barkley just lost their minds 😂 — Ryan Finkelstein (@FinkelsteinRyan) October 16, 2022

Saquon Barkley sliding down short of the goal line was smart football, but it disappointed more fantasy enthusiasts than the final season of Game of Thrones. — Dennis Miller (Parody) (@DennisMillerNFL) October 16, 2022

Fantasy managers everywhere in shambles over Saquon doing the right thing there — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 16, 2022

Saquon Barkley does the honorable thing and screws fantasy owners everywhere!! — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) October 16, 2022

My Fantasy team when Saquon stopped at the 1 yard line to run time off the clock instead of scoring the TD…😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qamFutDzlm — Tipsy (@STX21) October 16, 2022

If you have Saquon Barkley for fantasy, you’re probably doing this right now pic.twitter.com/29wuTNDU78 — Big Uzi Horizontal (@_kylehay) October 16, 2022

Don’t hate the player, hate the game!