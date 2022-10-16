Saquon Barkley had a great afternoon against Baltimore on Sunday. However, the Giants running back’s final stat line could have (and should have) been even better than it was and fantasy owners are sick.
During New York’s fifth win of the season, Barkley went for 84 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown. He scored somewhere in the ballpark of 18 points, depending on scoring and all that, but should have easily eclipsed the 20-point mark.
As the clock dwindled down on the fourth quarter, Barkley took the hand off on 2nd-and-5 from the Ravens’ eight-yard-line. The defense quickly collapsed and it looked like he was going to be stopped in the backfield.
However, a nasty stutter-step spin move caused two Baltimore defenders to run into each other and got him loose. Barkley paused in the backfield for a moment before cutting to the right side with nothing but open field in front of him. He could have walked in for a touchdown.
Saquon Barkley’s heads-up decision infuriated fantasy football owners everywhere.
Instead of scoring, after getting just enough for the first down, Barkley slid down onto the turf without crossing the goal line. It was really smart situational football.
Rather than scoring and giving the ball back to the Ravens with 78 seconds left, the Giants could get back to the line and kneel out the clock. Or, at the very least, get it close and force Baltimore’s offense to go 99 yards in under a minute.
New York fans — and the coaching staff — were thrilled with Barkley’s decision. It was the right move and it all-but put the game away.
His fantasy football owners, on the other hand, were sick. Barkley came one yard short of a two-touchdown game. And he didn’t get stopped at the goal line. It was by choice.
Of course, the jokes were endless. Even OBJ got in on the fun.
Don’t hate the player, hate the game!