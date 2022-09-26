Santa Clara Men’s Cross Country Takes All-Time Hilarious Team Photos With Wild Faces And Crazy Hair Everywhere

Santa Clara Men’s Cross Country is your new favorite team. You may know nothing about cross country, you may know nothing about Santa Clara, but you’re going to be rooting for the Broncos from this point forward.

Santa Clara, for those who don’t know, is a private Jesuit school in northern California with an undergraduate population of just under 6,000. Established in 1851, it is the oldest operating institute of higher learning in the state.

Cross country, for those who don’t know, is essentially just outdoor, long-distance running. But it doesn’t happen on a track, it happens on a course that is typically somewhere between 2.5 and 7.5 miles. College programs compete against each other, but also as individuals.

For some reason, those who run cross country and long-distance track in general, are usually pretty free-spirited. You have to be just a little bit crazy to go out and run 10+ miles a day for most of your youth and young adulthood, right?

Those fun-loving, free-running personalities certainly shined through for the Santa Clara Men’s Cross Country team

Before the fall season got underway at the beginning of the month, they got together for picture day. And prior to picture day, they must have discussed their plan for the headshots— to be as crazy as possible.

The team photos are art. Take a look:

Not one single runner missed. They all understood the assignment. However, special shoutouts go to Harvey Chilcot, Spencer Fisher, Nicholas Russell, Ishaan Singh, Oliver Branham-Upton, EJ Odacyen Cruz and Dion Dupree.

These crazy team photos appear to be a tradition, but this year’s photos were miles above last year’s photos. Many of the same cast of characters were winners in 2021 and stepped things up another notch in 2022.

Everything about Santa Clara Men’s Cross Country is perfect. Roll Broncs.