Santa Belts Out Awful National Anthem At FSU Game And Fans Had Trouble Keeping A Straight Face

Santa shouldn’t quit his day job.

Jolly Old St. Nick took a quick trip down to Tallahassee ahead of a massive weekend for him (some would call his Super Bowl) to show his pipes.

The man who can house more cookies on a single night than Michael Moore trapped in a Keebler factory sang the Star-Spangled Banner ahead of Wednesday’s Florida State-Notre Dame matchup.

Santa was ushered out on the court and gave us a rendition of the National Anthem that makes Roseanne Barr’s rendition still look very bad, but less than it did before Santa gave it a whirl.

Francis Scott Key is rolling in his grave. I’d actually get it if people needed to take a knee for this one. Not so much to protest anything just to make it through that 110-second musical odyssey.

You’ve got to hand it to Santa for giving it his all. Still, if that were an American Idol audition he’d get a hearty “It’s a no for me, dawg.” He’d leave the Airport Hilton without a trip to Hollywood.

The true heroes in this instance are the young ladies positioned right behind Pere Noel who did everything they could to stifle laughter. They managed to keep it mostly together even when Santa’s “Home of the braaaaaave…” crescendo took a faceplant.

Poor Mrs. Claus has to look him in the eyes and say, “That was… that was great, hun…” in hopes of not crushing the old man’s dreams of cutting a record.

It wasn’t pretty, but it may have been just what the ‘Noles needed to eke out a 73-72 win over Notre Dame.

Maybe he’s their new good luck charm. Their Kate Smith, so to speak… at least until someone looks into his past a little bit.

