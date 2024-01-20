Male Student Reportedly Dominating Girls Sports At San Francisco High School

Videos by OutKick

The San Francisco Waldorf high school girls basketball team is riding a five-game win streak — thanks in large part to star player and captain Henry Hanlon.

In the team’s 54-22 win over Jewish Community on Thursday, Hanlon scored a game-high 24 points. That makes four consecutive games in which Hanlon accounted for at least a third of Waldorf’s points.

Impressive.

But there’s one problem: According to Reduxx and ICONS, Hanlon — who has played on girls’ teams for the past three years — is male.

San Francisco Waldorf Dominating Thanks To Trans-Identifying Player

Hanlon, a junior, is a three-sport athlete, competing in girls basketball, volleyball and soccer.

And last season, Hanlon led San Francisco Waldorf to a CIF North Coast Championship in volleyball.

On the basketball court, Hanlon currently ranks 4th in California’s North Coast Section with 20.8 points per game.

Julie Lane, a representative of the advocacy group Women Are Real, visited Waldorf to watch a game in person. Lane said Hanlon towered over the girls on both teams.

“The boy had an obvious advantage,” Lane said. “[The girls] didn’t necessarily run their offense through him, probably because they didn’t want to be targeted. But he got most rebounds and was able to jump much higher than the girls.”

Lane went on to say that the girls Hanlon faced “were at a complete disadvantage.”

One team reportedly forfeited a game against Waldorf earlier this month because of the trans-identifying student. Averroes — a college preparatory Islamic high school — did not want its female athletes to play a contact sport against a male or be forced to share locker room facilities with him, sources told Reduxx and Breitbart.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) enacted its “Gender Identity Participation” rules in 2013.

“All students should have the opportunity to participate in CIF athletics and/or activities in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity,” the policy states.

And CIF’s Associate Executive Director Brian Seymour has since doubled down.

“All of our athletes, all the eligible athletes, are afforded the opportunity to compete with the gender they feel most comfortable with,” he said.

Never mind how uncomfortable the female athletes are.

