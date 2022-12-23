San Francisco Giants Continue To Target Injury-Plagued Players, Sign Michael Conforto

The San Francisco Giants are on their way to having the most banged-up roster in baseball, and the season hasn’t even started yet.

The team is signing OF Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36 million deal, sources confirmed Friday.

Conforto joins the Giants after missing the entire 2022 season recovering from shoulder surgery. He became a free agent last year after turning down a $18.4 million offer from his previous team, the New York Mets.

The 29-year-old played his first seven seasons with the Mets, where he averaged .255 at the plate and recorded 132 HR and 396 RBIs during his tenure.

Michael Conforto inks two-year, $36 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. (Getty Images)

The Giants Drop The Ball On Carlos Correa

The Conforto deal comes just three days after a deal fell apart with superstar shortstop Carlos Correa. The Giants originally agreed to terms on a historic 13-year, $350 million contract with Correa, tying Bryce Harper for the longest free agent deal in baseball history. But Correa flipped on the deal and signed with the Mets after San Francisco expressed concern about a medical issue.

The issue, it turns out, was an ankle injury Correa had suffered that required surgery on his fibula and ligament to repair. In 2014.

Despite the surgery eight years ago, Correa has amassed a spectacular career thus far, averaging .279 and totaling 155 home runs and 553 RBIs. He’s also a 2-time All Star with a World Series ring, 2015 Rookie of the Year accolades and a Gold Glove.

Michael Conforto stubbed his toe in 2012. Hope that doesn't scare off the #Giants' doctors. https://t.co/favODcbUEA — Cory McCartney (@coryjmccartney) December 23, 2022 Our thoughts exactly.

It’s Been A Busy Offseason For San Francisco

On December 12, the Giants acquired another free agent, OF Mitch Haniger. The 32-year-old appeared in only 57 games for the Seattle Mariners in 2022 due to a right ankle injury.

Haniger is famously injury prone. In his 6-year MLB career, he has appeared in more than 100 games only twice. But just like we all optimistically say about our sports teams, it’ll totally be different this year.

“I think I’ve had some bad luck and some fluke injuries,” Haniger said after the signing. “At the same time, I’ve tried to learn from them and try to make sure I can do whatever I can to stay healthy, stay on the field and stay productive.”

So if you’re keeping track at home: Current injuries, fine. Injuries eight years ago, bad.

But who knows? Maybe these vets will all magically get healthy, and the Giants will have the last laugh. For now, though, we’re skeptical.