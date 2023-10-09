San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy Tied For Best Odds To Win 2023 NFL MVP

Videos by OutKick

The market is embracing this San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy thing. After San Francisco drop-kicked the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, Purdy is now tied for the best odds to win the 2023 NFL MVP at PointsBet.

Purdy has +500 odds to win the award. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa also has +500 odds. He put on a clinic vs. the Cowboys in Week 5.

Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft completed 17-of-24 passes for 252 yards with 4 TDs, 0 INT, and a 144.4 QB Rating vs. Dallas. The 49ers are a perfect 10-0 in the regular season since Purdy became the starter in Week 14 last year.

Over that span, Purdy is completing 69.3% of his throws with 2,645 passing yards with a 22/4 TD/INT rate. He leads the NFL in QB Rating (123.1) and QBR (83.7) and hasn’t thrown an interception yet this season.

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Honestly, I don’t even know what to think about this Purdy thing. As ridiculous as it sounds, the only comp is Tom Brady. Both maximized Super Bowl-ready rosters immediately after becoming starters. However, if you remember Purdy in college at Iowa State, this sounds insane.

The 2nd-year starter completed only 67.7% of his passes as a 4-year starter at Iowa State. His 22 passing TDs through his 1st 10 NFL games is more than Purdy threw in three of his four seasons in college football.

we sure this the same Brock Purdypic.twitter.com/NqLzR2z5re — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 9, 2023

There’s no end in sight for Purdy’s dominance. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the best play designers in football. The 49ers have a top-five wideout tandem in the NFL with WRs Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

They have an All-Pro TE, George Kittle, and the best tackle in the NFL, Trent Williams. “Running backs don’t matter”? Well, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey does. CMC is the favorite to win 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year at most sportsbooks.

The ship has sailed in terms of “getting ahead of the market on Purdy”. The best time to buy stock in Purdy was following his offseason elbow surgery. On top of Purdy being among the favorites to win NFL MVP, the 49ers have the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +400.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.