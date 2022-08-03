Tensions boiled over Tuesday at training camp for the San Francisco 49ers.

Players brawling in camp is far from a rare occurrence, but things really got popping between linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The two players didn’t just get in one fight Tuesday, but managed to get it going twice in the same practice, according to NBC Sports.

San Francisco 49ers see fights during camp. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

One of the altercations came after Aiyuk thought Warner was perhaps getting a shade too physical for training camp.

However, Warner doesn’t see the confrontations as anything more than him trying to push his teammate to be better.

Brandon Aiyuk got in multiple dustups during 49ers camp. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“Specifically with Brandon, I chose him out, and I’ll say why. I think he’s ready to make that next step and to play at an elite level,” Warner explained.

So, nothing but iron sharpening iron at camp for the San Francisco 49ers!

Multiple 49ers players fight during practice. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

You know football season is almost here when players are brawling in camp, and the same guys fighting twice in the same practice is a sign they’re ready to get it on for fans on Sundays.

49ers players fight during practice. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Hopefully, they’ve ironed everything out and are ready to get back to being teammates and competing!