San Francisco 49ers Add To Talented Defensive Line With Trade For Randy Gregory

Adding a big-name player to the roster at any time of the year is always exciting and promising even if it doesn’t always work. That’s why San Francisco 49ers fans Friday afternoon are celebrating the addition of defensive lineman Randy Gregory.

Gregory was traded to the 49ers in an exchange of late-round draft picks with the Denver Broncos. The 49ers are sending the Broncos their sixth-round draft pick next draft and getting Gregory plus a seventh-rounder in return.

Oh, and the Broncos are paying a sizeable portion of Gregory’s remaining $10 million salary this season. The 49ers are on the hook for only a prorated portion of $840,000.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 19: Randy Gregory #5 of the Denver Broncos looks on from the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Gregory Makes 49ers DL More Scary

So the Broncos are celebrating the fact that they got something for a player they initially planned to release.

And the 49ers, let’s call it what it is, look stacked on the defensive line.

The 49ers, one of the NFL’s only two undefeated teams, were by no means hurting defensively before this trade. They have four first-round picks on that unit, including 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.

None of that includes the addition of interior lineman Javon Hargrave, who was originally a third-round pick years ago, but has developed into a force on the inside and was a major free agency addition in the offseason.

So the 49ers defensive front, formidable without Gregory, is scary now.

Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs for 9 yards and a first down as linebacker Randy Gregory #5 of the Denver Broncos grabs his right leg after suffering an injury on the play in the fourth quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 32-23. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

49ers QB Pressure Rate Through Roof

The potential for the Niners is that a front consisting of Bosa, Clelin Ferrell, backup Drake Jackson and now Gregory will come at quarterbacks in waves.

Bosa leads the group with a QB pressure rate of 15.8 percent. That’s followed by Jackson at 10 percent and Ferrell at 5.6 percent. Add to Gregory, who has a pressure rate of 9.4 percent, and it makes for an imposing group. The 49ers should be able to keep players fresh and not lose much on their pass rush.

Gregory on the other side of Bosa, who has 10 QB hits and one sack this season, will make it harder to slide protections or double team either player without weakening a side of the line.

The 49ers also benefit in that Gregory has been working with the Broncos so he should be in shape. And learning to fit in as an edge rusher is much easier than learning another position so he should be ready to contribute almost immediately.

Randy Gregory #5 of the Denver Broncos reacts during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Gregory Has A History Of Troubles

The big question, of course, is whether Gregory will be fully engaged in San Francisco. He didn’t pick them, they picked him.

And although he agreed to the trade, per a source, he has had a history of good and bad. Most of those troubles date back to his days with the Cowboys.

The NFL suspended Gregory for 14 games in 2016 for violations the NFL substance abuse policy. The league imposed another suspension the entire 2017 season, two games in 2018 and the entire 2019 season for other policy violations. Gregory’s last suspension, for six games, came in the 2020 season.

The 49ers play the Cowboys on Sunday night and it is possible Gregory might be active assuming he passes his physical with San Francisco.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero