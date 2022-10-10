San Diego’s Joe Musgrove Calls Mets ‘Desperate’ After Substance Search

Fans were treated to an odd site when San Diego Padres Joe Musgrove underwent a substance check in the team’s Wild Card round series against the New York Mets.

Mets manager Buck Showalter called for the substance check after it appeared that there was something shiny on Musgove’s ear.

However, Musgrove says the Mets made that call out of desperation and he let them know it after the game.

“I get it, dude. They’re on their last leg. They’re desperate,” Musgrove told ESPN once the game had game — and the series — had gone final.

He had more to say later once the Padres had celebrated the win in their clubhouse and the only substance on his ear was champagne.

“I don’t have much to say about it. At the point of the game when it happened, I was so dialed in already. All my pitches felt good. Felt like I was executing, so it was almost just kinda lit a fire under me, Musgrove said.”

Oops. Seems as though that decision may have backfired.

“They came out and told me Buck wanted to check my face, my glove, my hat,” he said. “At that point I was so dialed in, so focused on getting outs, it didn’t really affect me so much.”

Musgrove and his Padres cohorts have an NLDS meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

