San Diego State Football Players Accused Of Rape, University Remains Quiet

Five San Diego State University football players are being accused of raping an unconscious girl last fall and leaving her bloodied and bruised at a house party off campus.

The LA Times reports that the alleged rape took place on October 16th. To date, the university has largely ignored the situation. Nearly 8 months later SDSU is yet to launch an internal investigation or student disciplinary proceeding.

San Diego State officials were made aware of the alleged rape via text messages sent by two student athletes through the school’s anonymous reporting system. Per The Times, the messages were reviewed by SDSU’s executive associate athletic director and deputy Title IX coordinator, Jenny Bramer.

“99% of the football players are aware of the 5-person rape so the rest of the student-athletes are left wondering why nothing is being done,” a student told The Times: “Every person in authority here at SDSU needs to be aware of this, including (school president) Adela de la Torre.”

More than 7 months after 5 football players allegedly raped an unconscious girl and left her bloodied and bruised at a house party off campus, San Diego State officials have not launched an investigation or alerted the campus. By @LAJourno @CShalby https://t.co/TGx7dasB7x — Mackenzie Mays (@MackenzieMays) June 3, 2022

Per the Los Angeles Times’ report, the alleged rape occurred one night after SDSU beat rival San Jose State. The victim was not only bloodied, but also left alone in the backyard of a football house and later underwent a rape test.

In one of the text messages sent by a student and reviewed by Bramer, the SDSU student said: “I suggest that the head coach is spoken to and the football players,” via the The Times. “They know who did it and I am sure they know who the girl is,” then adding that “multiple student athletes” were aware of the accusations.

University officials have told The Times that an internal investigation is being delayed while police conduct a criminal investigation. Associate vice president, Josh Mays, who oversees campus public safety, said that “given the serious nature of these allegations,” it was imperative to allow police to investigate, per the Los Angeles Times. In an email sent to the paper, he continued: “To willfully interfere — as any university parallel investigation would do — would jeopardize any chance of the truth and justice through the criminal investigation.”

Though not required to disclose the alleged incident or investigation to the campus and its students, its common place to address these type of concerns in at least some manner, in order to provide a sense of security. Since October, SDSU has not done so.

“I am very scared and worried that nothing is being done about this,” a San Diego State student told school officials through a message obtained by The Times.

San Diego State has thus far denied comment, other than to confirm the investigation Is ongoing.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF