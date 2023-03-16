San Diego State -5.5 Miraculously Covers With Two Late Free Throws

Videos by OutKick
The CBS production team needs to educate their announcers about gambling. A San Diego State Aztec was fouled with less than :01 remaining in their 63-57 Round of 64 win vs. the Charleston Cougars Thursday.
Time expired as the referees were trying to call a foul on Charleston who was down 61-57. The officials went to review to make sure the foul was called before the final buzzer and it was.
This setup an opportunity for San Diego State -5.5 bettors to get a “frontdoor cover”. I was one of the luck-boxes that bet the Aztecs who was screaming at the TV like a maniac for the foul to be called.
The video cuts off but one of the CBS broadcasters —Dan Bonner I presume — says something to the effect of “these free throws for San Diego State are insignificant”.
Umm, sir, you clearly don’t understand how point spreads work. I don’t know what this jabroni is talking about. How does the broadcast team not know the betting implications of the game they are calling?
The “San Diego State ATS Miracle”, which is what I’m now calling it, was a must-win for my NCAA Tournament betting confidence.
SDSU plays in the Mountain West Conference. I bet several MWC schools in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs victory snaps the conference’s 10-game NCAA Tournament losing streak.
Somehow, despite spending hours researching March Madness, MWC’s NCAA Tournament losing skid fell through the cracks. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.
Hopefully, I get lucky again with the Mountain West’s Boise State Broncos covering +1.5 vs. the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday night.
