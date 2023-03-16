San Diego State -5.5 Miraculously Covers With Two Late Free Throws

updated

Videos by OutKick

The CBS production team needs to educate their announcers about gambling. A San Diego State Aztec was fouled with less than :01 remaining in their 63-57 Round of 64 win vs. the Charleston Cougars Thursday.

Time expired as the referees were trying to call a foul on Charleston who was down 61-57. The officials went to review to make sure the foul was called before the final buzzer and it was.

This setup an opportunity for San Diego State -5.5 bettors to get a “frontdoor cover”. I was one of the luck-boxes that bet the Aztecs who was screaming at the TV like a maniac for the foul to be called.

A San Diego State Aztecs fan holds up a sign against the Charleston Cougars during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
A San Diego State Aztecs fan holds up a sign against the Charleston Cougars during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The video cuts off but one of the CBS broadcasters —Dan Bonner I presume — says something to the effect of “these free throws for San Diego State are insignificant”.

Umm, sir, you clearly don’t understand how point spreads work. I don’t know what this jabroni is talking about. How does the broadcast team not know the betting implications of the game they are calling?

The “San Diego State ATS Miracle”, which is what I’m now calling it, was a must-win for my NCAA Tournament betting confidence.

SDSU plays in the Mountain West Conference. I bet several MWC schools in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs victory snaps the conference’s 10-game NCAA Tournament losing streak.

Somehow, despite spending hours researching March Madness, MWC’s NCAA Tournament losing skid fell through the cracks. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

Hopefully, I get lucky again with the Mountain West’s Boise State Broncos covering +1.5 vs. the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday night.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

March MadnessMarch Madness bad beatNCAA Tournament 2023NCAA Tournament 2023 frontdoor coverNCAA Tournament bad beatSan Diego State AztecsSan Diego State vs. CharlestonSan Diego State vs. Charleston bad beat

Written by Geoff Clark

Geoff Clark serves as OutKick’s sports betting guru. As a writer and host of OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark, he dives deep into the sports betting landscape and welcomes an array of sports betting personalities on his show to handicap America’s biggest sporting events.

Previously, Clark was a writer/podcaster for USA TODAY's Sportsbook Wire website, handicapping all the major sports tentpoles with a major focus on the NFL, NBA and MLB.

Clark graduated from St. John University.

Leave a Reply