San Diego State -5.5 Miraculously Covers With Two Late Free Throws

The CBS production team needs to educate their announcers about gambling. A San Diego State Aztec was fouled with less than :01 remaining in their 63-57 Round of 64 win vs. the Charleston Cougars Thursday.

Time expired as the referees were trying to call a foul on Charleston who was down 61-57. The officials went to review to make sure the foul was called before the final buzzer and it was.

This setup an opportunity for San Diego State -5.5 bettors to get a “frontdoor cover”. I was one of the luck-boxes that bet the Aztecs who was screaming at the TV like a maniac for the foul to be called.

A San Diego State Aztecs fan holds up a sign against the Charleston Cougars during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The video cuts off but one of the CBS broadcasters —Dan Bonner I presume — says something to the effect of “these free throws for San Diego State are insignificant”.

Umm, sir, you clearly don’t understand how point spreads work. I don’t know what this jabroni is talking about. How does the broadcast team not know the betting implications of the game they are calling?

SAN DIEGO STATE COVERS -5.5 pic.twitter.com/T06EVbxzVF — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 16, 2023

The “San Diego State ATS Miracle”, which is what I’m now calling it, was a must-win for my NCAA Tournament betting confidence.

SDSU plays in the Mountain West Conference. I bet several MWC schools in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs victory snaps the conference’s 10-game NCAA Tournament losing streak.

Somehow, despite spending hours researching March Madness, MWC’s NCAA Tournament losing skid fell through the cracks. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

Hopefully, I get lucky again with the Mountain West’s Boise State Broncos covering +1.5 vs. the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday night.

