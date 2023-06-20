Videos by OutKick

Sammy Brown is the No. 1-ranked linebacker in the college football recruiting Class of 2024 for a reason. Not only is he a menace on the second level, he continues to put up big weight as a rising senior in high school and has a mullet that is unmatched on any level.

Five-star Clemson linebacker commit Sammy Brown knows which brand can take care of his mullet 🧼



Brown, a Jefferson, Georgia-native, is a consensus five-star prospect and a top-20 recruit overall. After narrowing it down to a top five with Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State, he committed to play for Clemson at the beginning of June.

Brown is one of the best defensive commits in program history and averaged 10.2 tackles per game as a junior last fall, but that’s not all that he does. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound 18-year-old also carried the ball 16.5 times per game, set a 5A Georgia state record in the 100-meter dash (10.55) and won back-to-back state titles in wrestling.

Brown can do it all. His future, though, is at the linebacker spot for Dabo Swinney.

As a junior, Brown made 113 tackles and was named the Georgia 5A Defensive Player of the Year. The tape speaks for itself. Opposing ball-carriers simply do not stand a chance as Brown flies around like a banshee.

Sammy Brown is a beast.

While Brown’s on-field accomplishments are impressive, what he is doing in the weight room might be even more so. Clemson’s newest linebacker recently threw up 585 on the squat rack as if it was no big deal.

To put that number in perspective, it was a big deal when Nick Chubb put up 610 as a five-year NFL veteran. People went nuts when Jalen Hurts squatted 600 as a senior in college.

Brown was right there, in the ballpark of 600, before he even began his senior year of high school. His goal is to hit that 600-pound mark before the fall.

Earlier this year, Brown power cleaned 405 pounds. That, too, is NFL weight.

The Tigers are still a year away from getting Brown on campus, unless he chooses to enroll early, but Swinney and the defensive staff in South Carolina are chomping at the bit. Brown will likely step into a starting linebacker spot on Day 1, especially if he continues to put in that work off of the field.