Samantha Busch Returns To Reality After A Dominating Performance On The Beach During An Epic St. Barths Vacation

Videos by OutKick

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha are putting the final touches on the offseason. The two hit up the Caribbean island of St. Barts, or St. Barths, or Saint Barthélemy – whatever name you prefer – prior to the start of the 2024 season next month.

This had the look and feel of a trip that was strictly for mom and dad, with Kyle fulfilling his duties as an Instagram husband like a pro. This trip was all about the Monday Morning Pit Stop veteran.

When the sun is out and the weather is warm that’s when Samantha does some of her finest work. This trip was no exception. Although she might have saved her best from this vacation for last.

On Thursday, she said her farewell to the “epic” St. Barths trip from the beach. Included in the dominating performance from the sand was a quick story about the Busch’s being hit with a strong dose of reality upon their return.

The dose of reality came in the form of a run-in with a squirrel who had somehow made its way inside of their home. After her formal goodbye to the Caribbean island, Samantha got into the squirrel story.

Samantha Busch Is Ready For A Strong NASCAR Season

“St. Barths you were epic,” she started off what appears to be her final post about the Caribbean vacation. It’s hard to argue with that assessment from the picture that she included.

“But now back to reality… where we were woken up by a squirrel scurrying thru the attic above us. You can listen to my story for all the drama (I mean this thing was just chilling, walking around the hallways, climbing walls and jumping flights of stairs all afternoon!), she continued.

“Final update tho, Piper finally decided to be a dog and chased it into a room where it perched on a shelf crying (I didn’t know squirrels made that noise!) til the critter man caught him with a net. We searched the rest of the house, here’s to hoping it was only one. And yes, the squirrel is fine.”

That’s how you wrap up a dominant vacation performance. Samantha had a story to tell and some Instagram heat to drop. So she decided to make it a package deal.

That’s a smart move and it should come as no surprise. This isn’t her first rodeo when it comes to feeding the Instagram algorithm.

From fit checks to bikinis you’ll find a little bit of everything going down in her feed. That includes story time with a side of humble brag from the beach. Well done, Samantha.